The Daily Acca: Danes to be great in this 9/2 treble

Don't expect much ambition in Group C

Bet 1: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Ukraine v Austria @ 6/5 - KO 17:00 BST

This Group C fixture highlights one of the downsides of the extended nature of a 24 team tournament, as basically a draw will see Ukraine through to the last 16, and almost certainly Austria too.

Given that fact, I just can't see many, if any, goals when they meet this afternoon. Both teams have three points, following victories over North Macedonia and defeats to Holland.

If it were a normal game I would likely fancy Ukraine to take the victory, based on what we have seen so far, but this is all about qualifying.

The draw is even shorter at even money, so I am going to chance Under 1.5 Goals at slightly bigger. Obviously that means we don't have 1-1 on our side, but we do get 1-0 either way, just in case there is a goal.

Rotated Belgium to get the job done

Bet 2: Back Belgium @ 1/3 - KO 20:00 BST

With two wins from as many matches, Roberto Martinez is expected to make some changes for this fixture with Finland, but if you see what Belgium had on their bench for the opening two games, you would still fancy them to win tonight.

The likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel are all yet to start a game this Euros, and with the latter two especially struggling for match fitness, they could all get the nod against the Fins.

Markku Kanerva's men won their opener against the Danes, but that was obviously under extraordinary circumstances, and they then lost 1-0 to Russia. A draw or even a narrow defeat could still see them qualify, so their main aim might just be to keep the score down.

Danes to score an emotional victory

Bet 3: Back Denmark @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 BST

If ever you really wanted a team to win, it would be Denmark today. They have gone through so much in this competition, but they could still qualify with a good victory over Russia.

Kasper Hjulmand's side showed great heart in their 2-1 defeat to Belgium, taking a 1-0 lead into the break, before Kevin de Bruyne tore them apart in the second half.

The Russians were thrashed 3-0 by Belgium in their opener, and they had home advantage that day too. They then edged past Finland 1-0, but that isn't strong form, and with the Copenhagen crowd behind the Danes, I fully expect the hosts to take the victory.

