The Daily Acca: Coventry to win again

Coventry City manager - Mark Robins
Can Mark Robins take Coventry into the Play-offs?

Tuesday's edition of the Daily Acca is a 7/1 shot that features two from the Championship and one from the Champions League. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:

- Back Coventry @ 6/5
- Back Watford @ 4/9
- Back Under 2.5 Goals in RB Leipzig v Man United @ 6/4

The Acca pays approximately 7/1

Sky Blues on a roll

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Sky Blues had their best win of the season on Saturday as they beat Rotherham 3-1, to extend their unbeaten run to five matches - two wins and three draws.

Tonight they take on a Luton side who have been better than expected this term, but their results on the road have started to slip.

Nathan Jones' men have taken just one point from their last three away games, and the two most recent ones were defeats to nil.

Watford to put weekend defeat behind them

Bet 2: Back Watford @ 4/9 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Hornets have won just one of their last five matches, and they were beaten at home by Cardiff at the weekend. They won't get much of a better opportunity to bounce straight back though, as they host a Rotherham team that have a dreadful away record.

The Millers have lost their last five away matches, and they failed to find the net in three of them. It's hard to see them turning that around at Vicarage Road, when Watford have won three of their last four there.

Be cautious when it comes to goals in Leipzig

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in RB Leipzig v Man United @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Everyone is expecting goals when RB Leipzig take on Manchester United in what will likely be for a place alongside PSG in the knockout phase of the Champions League.

United have the advantage in the fact that a draw would be good enough to see them progress, courtesy of a better head to head record with the Germans.

I can see the visitors adopting a very cautious approach and trying to soak up as much pressure as they can. Leipzig are normally good for goals, but they will be pretty tense ahead of this fixture, and Under 2.5 Goals is a value bet.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 82pts
Returned: 61.28pts
P/L: -20.72pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

