The Daily Acca: Coventry to pick up a huge three points in this 11/2 treble

Sky Blues to boost their survival hopes

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 15/8 - KO 19:00 BST

There is a big game at the bottom of the Championship this evening as 22nd placed, Rotherham, host 21st placed, Coventry City.

The Millers trail the Sky Blues by three points, but they have two games in hand, so the outcome of this match could produce a big swing either way.

The hosts came from behind to beat QPR 3-1 on Tuesday, but that was their first win at home since February 3rd - losing five of their last six.

Another issue for Paul Warne's men is that they were in action only 48 hours ago, and they played on Saturday too. Mark Robins' visitors have a pretty poor away record, but they have plenty in their favour today, and they are a big price to win at the New York Stadium.

United to cruise into the semis

Bet 2: Back Man United @ 4/9 - KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League semis already, as they beat Granada 2-0 in the first leg in Spain, and they should be able to extend that lead at Old Trafford tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side were superb in the 3-1 win at Spurs on Sunday, and they haven't been beaten at home since the shock 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United in January.

There might be a bit of rotation for United, but I wouldn't expect wholesale changes given that they are pretty secure in second place in the league.

Granada have lost five of their last six on the road, and they were beaten in both of the away legs of their two knockout ties in this competition.

Goals to flow in Italian capital

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Roma v Ajax @ 4/9 - KO 20:00 BST

The Italians are in the box-seat thanks to their 2-1 win in Amsterdam last week, and while I am still not sure which way the tie will go, I am expecting at least three more goals.

Ajax can't afford to sit back and defend at Stadio Olimpico, as they need to score at least twice to have any chance of progressing.

The Dutch side have played five Europa matches this season, and four of them have seen this selection land. Roma have played 11 times, and eight of them have ended with three goals or more - including six of their last seven.

