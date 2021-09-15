The Daily Acca: Coventry to kick off this Championship boost

Coventry to maintain their 100% home record

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 BST

The Sky Blues have made a strong start to the season, having taken 12 points from their opening six matches. They beat Middlesbrough on Saturday, and they should be able to win again at home this evening.

Mark Robins' have won all three of their home league fixtures since they returned to the Coventry Building Society Arena, and they could be outside contenders for the Play-offs this term.

Cardiff are the visitors tonight, and they are actually unbeaten on their travels this season. Victories at Blackpool and Nottingham Forest bookended a draw at Peterborough, but Coventry are a better side than those three, so this will be much tougher.

Spoils to be shared at St Andrew's

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Birmingham v Fulham @ 21/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Fulham fell to their first defeat of the campaign at Blackpool on Saturday, which has to be considered quite an upset, even though they were away from home.

Marco Silva's men face a sterner test at St Andrew's tonight, and a point wouldn't be a terrible result for them.

The Blues beat Derby on Friday to take their points tally to 11 from a possible 18, and with only three goals conceded, they have the best defensive record in the division.

Potters to do their bit in quest for top spot

Bet 3: Back Stoke @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 BST

Stoke are flying this year, and if Fulham do fail to beat Birmingham tonight, the Potters can go top with a victory over Barnsley.

The Tykes made the Play-offs last season, but Valérien Ismaël departed as manager, and his replacement, Markus Schopp, doesn't have as strong a squad to work with.

Barnsley have taken just six points from their six outings to date, and they have gone four without a win. They were swept aside at Bournemouth at the weekend, and it could be a similar case in Staffordshire this evening.

