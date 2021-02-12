The Daily Acca: Coupons to be busted in this 7/1 treble

Few goals expected at Ewood Park

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Blackburn v Preston @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

We begin at Ewood Park for a Lancashire derby that should be a low-scoring affair.

The hosts are unbeaten in four at home, but two of those ended in 1-1 draws. Their last three here have all seen this selection land, and they have only conceded more than one goal at home on two occasions this season.

Preston have won just one of their last six games, and they failed to fid the net in four of them. A total of eight of their last nine have ended with two goals or fewer, and that includes their last four on the road.

Business as usual in Italy

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Bologna v Benevento @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

There are usually goals aplenty in Serie A, and I see no reason why the clash between Bologna and Benevento will be any different.

Bologna come into the match on the back of a good 3-0 win at Parma, which was their second game in a row to end with two goals or more, following a spell of Unders.

The visitors drew 1-1 at home to Sampdoria, but prior to that they had five in a row end with Over 2.5 backers collecting.

Four of the hosts' last five on this ground have gone Over, and Benevento's last three away have followed suit.

Celta Vigo to bust a few coupons

Bet 3: Back Elche & Draw @ 8/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Celta Vigo are the hot favourites to beat Elche in La Liga tonight, and while they have had some decent results lately, they still haven't won any of their last seven.

Backers of the hosts will likely be pointing towards the 2-2 draw that Celta achieved at Atletico Madrid four days ago, but if I am backing a team to win at around 1/2, I want to see some recent W's on the board.

Elche haven't been victorious in six, but a draw will do, and that's something that they have achieved in five of their nine on their travels this season.

