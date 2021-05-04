The Daily Acca: City to bring home this odds boosted treble

Seasiders to build momentum ahead of the Play-offs

Bet 1: Back Blackpool @ 1/2 - KO 19:00 BST

The Tangerines put a couple of defeats behind them by winning their last two, and if they win again tonight, their place in the Play-offs will be confirmed.

Neil Critchley's side actually only need a draw to book their place in the top six, but I can't see them wanting to cut it that fine, so I wouldn't expect a negative performance.

The visitors are Doncaster, and they are in mid-table, with little to play for. They did beat Rochdale at the weekend, but that is hardly inspiring form, and prior to that they had lost seven of their previous nine.

Desperate times call for desperate measures

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Luton v Rotherham @ 10/11 - KO 19:15 BST

Rotherham are in miserable form, but Derby keep giving them another chance by losing their matches too. If the Millers win their game in hand tonight, they will move out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

That is clearly a huge carrot to go for the three points, and while they have been struggling for goals, they did at least find the net in their 1-1 draw with Blackburn.

Luton also drew 1-1 at the weekend, which extended their unbeaten run to six. It's been a good season for the Hatters, and they will be aiming to finish it on a high. Expect goals at Kenilworth Road.

No problems for Pep

Bet 3: Back Man City @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 BST

Manchester City were 1-0 down at half time in Paris last week, and they were being outplayed. They were much better in the second 45 though, and they take a 2-1 lead into tonight's second leg at the Etihad.

I really can't see Pep Guardiola's men blowing this, despite their catalogue of failures in the Champions League.

PSG aren't quite the team they were when reaching the final of this competition last season, and I fully expect City to win the game and cruise through to their first final.