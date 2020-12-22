The Daily Acca: City to breeze past Arsenal

Penalties at Griffin Park

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Brentford v Newcastle @ 5/2 - KO 17:30 GMT

The Carabao Cup is at the quarter-final stage and I am expecting a close game between Brentford and Newcastle.

Steve Bruce has come in for plenty of criticism lately, but he is only three wins away from delivering a long-awaited trophy to the Geordie faithful.

Style of play aside, he has been hindered by player unavailability in recent weeks, and it was only really against Leeds that they had a result that was below-par.

The Bees are unbeaten in 13 Championship fixtures, but over half of them ended all square. They are stepping up against Premier League opposition today, and while they are capable of going through, I can't see them getting it done in 90 minutes.

Shrews to hold Rovers

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Doncaster v Shrewsbury @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Into League One now, where I believe that Shrewsbury will be able to hold promotion chasing, Doncaster.

The Shrews are down in 21st place, but they come into the game on the back of two 0-1 away wins, and they've actually only lost one of their last eight league games.

The hosts are on a run of four consecutive victories, and on this ground they have won six out of nine this term. They aren't a certainty against the in-form visitors though, and the draw is definitely the right play at the prices.

No respite for the Gunners

Bet 3: Back Man City @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

The other Carabao Cup tie tonight sees Arsenal take on Manchester City, and it's hard to envisage anything other than a City win.

Pep Guardiola's men are the kings of the League Cup having won it for the last three year's straight. The obvious benefit is the strength in depth that they have, and I am sure that will be evidenced again at the Emirates.

Arsenal were beaten again at the weekend - their fourth league defeat from their last five outings - and Mikel Arteta remains without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

