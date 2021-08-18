The Daily Acca: Cherries to top off this 10/1 Championship boost

Goals at the Riverside

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Middlesbrough v QPR @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

The Boro have taken four points from their opening two games as Neil Warnock bids for yet another promotion from the Championship.

Tonight they take on a QPR side who have done the same, and I am expecting both teams to score.

Rangers put three past Hull on Saturday in a 3-0 away win, and that was after a 1-1 draw at home with Millwall. This selection has landed in both of Middlesbrough's matches this term, and this

Forest's quest for a clean sheet to go on

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Nottingham Forest v Blackburn @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

It's two defeats from two for Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest, losing 2-1 at Coventry and then at home to Bournemouth.

Blackburn have won one and drawn one, and like Forest, both teams have scored in both of their outings to date. The same can be said for the Carabao Cup ties that the pair of them were involved in.

Goals should be on the menu again this evening, as Forest in particular have to push for the three points and stop the rot.

Blues to be seen off by the Cherries

Bet 3: Back Bournemouth @ 9/5 - KO 19:45 BST

The Cherries are among the favourites for promotion and they have made a decent start to the campaign under new boss, Scott Parker.

A 2-2 draw with West Brom was followed by a 2-1 victory at Forest, and they also thumped MK Dons 5-0 in the cup.

Birmingham were pretty poor last year, but Lee Bowyer was appointed as manager in March, and things are looking a bit better under his stewardship.

The former Leeds midfielder has led them to a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane and a 0-0 draw with Stoke this year, as well as a 1-0 victory over Colchester in the Carabao Cup.

The visitors are just too big a price to ignore at St Andrew's though, especially with the amount of firepower they have.

