The Daily Acca: Cherries on top

Bournemouth manager - Jason Tindall
Jason Tindall has made a smooth transition

It's a 22/1 Daily Acca from the Championship for Paul Robinson today, as he believes that Bournemouth will end the day on top of the pile. Here are his selections:

- Back Bournemouth @ 3/4
- Back The Draw in Cardiff v Luton @ 12/5
- Back The Draw in Norwich v Coventry @ 14/5

The Acca pays approximately 22/1

Points to head back south

Bet 1: Back Bournemouth @ 3/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Cherries have climbed to second courtesy of three straight wins, and I expect them to make it four at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Jason Tindall's side saw off Birmingham, Reading and Forest - all by a two goal margin - and they have lost just one of their six on the road since their relegation from the Premier League.

Rotherham's 3-2 defeat at QPR means it's now four losses from their last five for the Millers, and they have been beaten in three of their six on this ground this term.

No separating Cardiff and Luton

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Cardiff v Luton @ 12/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Cardiff are only 14th in their quest for promotion. Winning games has been an obvious issue, as with just three victories from 13, only Wycombe and Derby have won fewer.

Luton have continued their strong end of season form into this one, as they sit 11th in the table - just four points from the Play-offs.

The Hatters have drawn their last three outings - all 1-1 - and with the hosts having drawn two of their last four here - also in a 1-1 scoreline - there is every chance that this one will end all square.

Norwich to be held at Carrow Road

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Norwich v Coventry @ 14/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Canaries lead the way at the top of the Championship, and Daniel Farke's side held off a Stoke comeback on Tuesday to make it three wins from their last three.

The Sky Blues have found it tough since their promotion from League One, but it's worth remembering that they didn't have the advantage of finishing off their previous campaign.

Mark Robins' men appear to be hitting their stride now, and they followed a 0-0 draw with Birmingham by beating Cardiff 1-0 on Wednesday.

It won't be easy for Coventry at Carrow Road, but both Preston and Millwall have drawn here this season, and Derby somehow pulled off a victory.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 72pts
Returned: 55.8pts
P/L: -16.2pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

