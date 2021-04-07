The Daily Acca: Chelsea to flop in this 11/2 treble

Pirlo under pressure

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Juventus v Napoli @ 4/7 - KO 17:45 BST

Juventus' bid for a 10th consecutive Serie A title is now up in smoke, and they now need to concentrate on securing a top four finish.

The team breathing down their neck in fifth is Napoli, and they head to Turin in great form, having won their last four matches - which included victories at AC Milan and Roma.

The goals have been flowing for Gennaro Gattuso's side, and they should definitely be able to score against a team that have conceded goals against Lazio and Benevento in their last two at home.

Chelsea to be opposed against Porto

Bet 2: Back Porto Win or Draw @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 BST

The market have underestimated Porto for their quarter-final tie against Chelsea, and I certainly think that they can avoid defeat in Seville this evening.

The Portuguese side knocked Juventus out in the last 16, and they only lost once in a group that contained Man City, Olympiakos and Marseille.

Thomas Tuchel will be livid with his team's performance against West Brom on Saturday and earlier in March they could only draw with Leeds.

No Lewandowski no problem for Bayern

Bet 3: Back Bayern Munich @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 BST

Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry are missing for the Germans this evening, but I can't turn down 19/20 for them to beat PSG at home.

Bayern still have plenty of quality without those two players, with Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman, all capable of doing plenty of damage against any team in the world.

Mauricio Pochettino's hasn't made a great start to life in Paris, and his side was beaten in a top of the table clash against Lille at the weekend. It was their second defeat in four games, and they have won just two of their last five in all competitions.

