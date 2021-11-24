The Daily Acca: Championship's top two to move further clear

Another home win for QPR

Bet 1: Back QPR @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

QPR continued their excellent record at Loftus Road this season by beating Luton 2-0 on Friday. There are back in front of their own fans tonight, and I can't not back them at odds-against.

Mark Warburton's men could go as high as fourth with a victory today, and that is something that they have achieved in five of their last seven at home.

The visitors are Huddersfield, and they strengthened their own promotion claims by beating West Brom at the weekend. That was at home though, and on the road they are without a win in five - three of which were defeats.

Cherries to bounce back

Bet 2: Back Bournemouth @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Bournemouth have been unable to withstand Fulham's rampant form, and they have now dropped to second in the Championship.

A slight concern for Scott Parker will be that they have lost two of their last three, but they were both narrow losses by a single-goal margin.

They are away at Millwall this evening, with the Lions in 10th place and unbeaten in three. The latest two of those were draws though, and they only came against Derby and Middlesbrough.

No stopping Fulham

Bet 3: Back Fulham @ 3/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Cottagers have won seven on the bounce now, as Marco Silva continues to get a great tune out of his players. They scored another four goals against Barnsley on Saturday, with Aleksander Mitrovic taking his tally for the season to 21.

Derby showed some real heart to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Sunday, as it was their first match since another points deduction - they are now on 0, which is 15 from safety.

I just can't see how Wayne Rooney's men will live with Fulham, especially at Craven Cottage. They are a short price to win, but they do boost the price of the Acca nicely.