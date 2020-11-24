The Daily Acca: Championship Tuesday

Stoke to hold the leaders

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Stoke v Norwich @ 11/5 - KO 19:00 GMT

These two teams go into this evening's game on the back of two victories, with the visitors on an eight match unbeaten run.

The Canaries are top of the table, and they have lost just one away fixture this term. It won't be easy for Daniel Farke's men to win at Stoke though, as the Potters are an improved outfit this year.

Michael O'Neill's side are seventh in the table, and are unbeaten in five on this ground - the last three of which were wins. Only Bristol City have beaten them here this season - and that was back in September.

Bees to be stung at Oakwell

Bet 2: Back Barnsley @ 5/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Tykes finished with a flourish last season to avoid relegation, and they have continued that form into this one.

Valérien Ismaël's team have lost just one of their last eight, and four of their last five have seen them victorious. At Oakwell it's five without defeat, and their last three outings here been wins to nil - including one over Watford.

Brentford are the visitors this evening, and while they are five unbeaten, four of those were draws. They have failed to score in their last two games, and the hosts are a big price to pick up another home success.

Forest's road troubles to continue

Bet 3: Back Bournemouth @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Cherries came from 0-2 down to beat Reading 4-2 on Saturday, and that came on the back of a 3-1 away win at Birmingham.

Nottingham Forest have certainly improved under Chris Hughton, but they were beaten 2-0 at Barnsley at the weekend, and it's just one point from a possible nine on the road of late.

Bournemouth are a short price for this clash, but I believe that it is justified.

