The Daily Acca: Championship Tuesday
The Championship takes centre stage for Paul Robinson today, and his Daily Acca begins in South Wales. Here are his selections:
Back Coventry and Nottingham Forest to win, and Derby Double Chance @ an Odds Boost of 11.010/1
Bluebirds to be frustrated by Derby
Bet 1: Back Derby & Draw @ 4/6 - KO 19:00 GMT
Cardiff have been in great form under Mick McCarthy, but their winning run came to an end at Middlesbrough on Saturday, and the Rams have been in excellent form themselves.
Wayne Rooney's men have lost just two of their last nine - winning six times. They had to settle for a point against Forest on Friday, but those matches are always quite tight.
Derby have recently won at both Wycombe and QPR, and while the hosts have won their last two at home, this will be a really tough game, and they might have to settle for a point, at best.
No joy for Warnock at St Andrew's
Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 2/1 - KO 19:00 GMT
The Sky Blues came from behind to draw at Blackburn at the weekend, and with them being back at St Andrew's tonight, I think they are a decent price for the win.
Mark Robins' men beat Brentford when they were last at home, a victory which was their sixth of the campaign on their own patch.
The visitors this evening at Middlesbrough, and they come into the game having lost to Bristol City and being held by Cardiff. Away from the Riverside it's just one win in three, and they have been beaten in five of their last 10 on the road.
Forest to see off Luton
Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT
The selection extended their unbeaten run to three with their draw at Derby, so they have now taken seven points from a possible nine.
At the City Ground it's just one defeat in seven, and they have kept three clean sheets on the bounce - 0-0 draws with Barnsley and Bournemouth, followed by a 1-0 victory over Blackburn.
Luton returned to form with a win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, but that was at Kenilworth Road, and on their travels it's seven losses from their last 10 attempts.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 155pts
Returned: 128.09pts
P/L: -26.91pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
