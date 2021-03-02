The Daily Acca: Championship Tuesday

Bluebirds to be frustrated by Derby

Bet 1: Back Derby & Draw @ 4/6 - KO 19:00 GMT

Cardiff have been in great form under Mick McCarthy, but their winning run came to an end at Middlesbrough on Saturday, and the Rams have been in excellent form themselves.

Wayne Rooney's men have lost just two of their last nine - winning six times. They had to settle for a point against Forest on Friday, but those matches are always quite tight.

Derby have recently won at both Wycombe and QPR, and while the hosts have won their last two at home, this will be a really tough game, and they might have to settle for a point, at best.

No joy for Warnock at St Andrew's

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 2/1 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Sky Blues came from behind to draw at Blackburn at the weekend, and with them being back at St Andrew's tonight, I think they are a decent price for the win.

Mark Robins' men beat Brentford when they were last at home, a victory which was their sixth of the campaign on their own patch.

The visitors this evening at Middlesbrough, and they come into the game having lost to Bristol City and being held by Cardiff. Away from the Riverside it's just one win in three, and they have been beaten in five of their last 10 on the road.

Forest to see off Luton

Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

The selection extended their unbeaten run to three with their draw at Derby, so they have now taken seven points from a possible nine.

At the City Ground it's just one defeat in seven, and they have kept three clean sheets on the bounce - 0-0 draws with Barnsley and Bournemouth, followed by a 1-0 victory over Blackburn.

Luton returned to form with a win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, but that was at Kenilworth Road, and on their travels it's seven losses from their last 10 attempts.