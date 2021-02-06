The Daily Acca: Championship Saturday in this 17/1 treble

Back to back defeats for the Rams

Bet 1: Back Barnsley @ 7/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Derby saw their run of three straight 1-0 wins come to an end on Wednesday, as they were soundly beaten 3-0 at Rotherham.

It's another away day for Wayne Rooney's side today, and while they are up against a Barnsley side that haven't won in the league since 2020, they have shown improved form more recently.

Defeats to Norwich, Swansea and Watford can easily be forgiven - especially as two of them were away from home. They then drew with Cardiff, and at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Tykes were able to put their feet up in the week while the Rams were toiling against the Millers, and with six wins in their last 10 at home, they appear to be a shade overpriced to win again this afternoon.

No dream start for Woodgate

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Bournemouth v Birmingham @ 5/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

A 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday was enough to convince the Bournemouth board that Jason Tindall was no longer the right man to lead them back into the Premier League, and they have appointed Jonathan Woodgate as interim manager.

Woodgate hardly set the world alight at the Riverside though, and with the Cherries having lost their last four Championship matches, I think they will be held by Birmingham today.

The Blues drew 0-0 at Wycombe in the week, which is hardly the greatest result in the world, but it means that they have still only lost twice on the road this term - drawing seven of their other 11.

Another home defeat for the Boro

Bet 3: Back Brentford @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Middlesbrough are still in the hunt for the Play-offs, but they are down to seventh following one win in five - three of which were defeats.

Neil Warnock will be concerned by their form at the Riverside - three straight defeats to nil - and with Brentford in town today, they face much stiffer opposition than they did in the shape of Birmingham, Blackburn and Rotherham.

The Bees came from behind to beat Bristol City on Wednesday, with the three goals being their eighth, ninth and 10th in their last two matches.

Thomas Frank's men are unbeaten in eight away from home - winning five of them - and in Ivan Toney, they have the league's leading scorer.

