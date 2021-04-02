To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Championship leaders to win again in this 10/3 treble

Norwich City manager - Daniel Farke
Daniel Farke has repaid the faith the Norwich board put in him

It's Championship action on Good Friday for Paul Robinson and his Daily Acca has been boosted from 3/1 to 10/3. Here are his selections:

Back Watford & Norwich to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in QPR v Coventry @ an Odds Boost of 4.3310/3

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 10/3 from 3/1. Click the link above to gain access.

Owls to remain in deep trouble

Bet 1: Back Watford @ 1/2 - KO 15:00 BST

The Hornets are on a roll but they need to keep their momentum going in order to hold off the likes of Swansea and Brentford who are chasing them.

Today's fixture looks like a bit of a penalty kick as they bid to complete their sixth straight home victory.

Sheffield Wednesday need points to survive, and they did pick up their first win since February 9th last time, but I just can't see them backing that up - even with Darren Moore now in charge.

Another away success for Norwich

Bet 2: Back Norwich @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 BST

The Canaries are flying high at the top of the Championship and they are probably just a couple of wins from confirming their promotion.

Today they travel to a Preston side that have taken just one point from their last five matches. They failed to score in the latest three of those, and it's just one win in eight at Deepdale.

Norwich, on the other hand, have won nine and drawn one of their last 10 - winning their last five away from Carrow Road.

Turgid stuff from Loftus Road

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in QPR v Coventry @ 3/4 - KO 15:00 BST

Goals won't be on the menu at Loftus Road this afternoon when QPR take on Coventry.

The Sky Blues are on a run of three straight games to see this selection land, and the same can be said for seven of their last eight.

Rangers drew 1-1 at Reading last time, and that was their fourth match out of five to end with two goals or fewer.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 185pts
Returned: 146.43pts
P/L: -38.57pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Recommended bets

