The Daily Acca: Championship goals to feature in this 3/1 treble

No clean sheets in Bristol

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Bristol City v Swansea @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

The Robins picked up their first victory of the season at Reading on Tuesday, coming out on top in a five goal thriller.

Four points from three matches isn't a terrible return for a club that struggled greatly last term, and they will be hopeful of adding another three to that total against Swansea.

The visitors are down in 20th having lost two of their opening three fixtures and only drawing the other.

Russell Martin is the new man in charge at the Swansea.com Stadium and he faces an uphill struggle to get anywhere near last year's fourth place finish.

As for goals, I am expecting both teams to score at least once at Ashton Gate. The hosts have played four times this season in all competitions, and this selection has landed in all four. The same can be said for two of Swansea's three in the Championship, including their only away one.

Real Betis to beat Cadiz again

Bet 2: Back Betis @ 11/20 - KO 20:00 BST

To La Liga now and both Real Betis and Cadiz drew their opening match 1-1. They meet tonight in Seville and the smart money has to be on the home win.

Manuel Pellegrini's men finished sixth last season and they did the double over Cadiz - winning both games 1-0.

The visitors still finished 12th, but their form tailed off a bit towards the end - winning just two of their final eight outings. Betis, meanwhile, had a home win percentage of over 50%.

PSG to cruise to another victory

Bet 3: Back PSG @ 3/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to decide whether Lionel Messi will make his highly anticipated debut tonight, but even if he doesn't, PSG should prove far too strong for Brest.

The former Spurs boss still has an embarrassment of riches to choose from, as he bids to regain the Ligue One crown that the club lost to Lille last season.

Brest narrowly avoided relegation last year, but they have at least opened up the new campaign with 1-1 draws against Lyon and Rennes. PSG have beaten both Troyes and Strasbourg though, and they should be able to continue their 100% record at Stade Francis-Le Blé.

