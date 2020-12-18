The Daily Acca: Championship fixture to end all square

Have faith in Dortmund

Bet 1: Back Dortmund @ 3/4 - KO 19:30 GMT

Edin Terzić has been appointed as caretaker manager of Dortmund, and he lead them to a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen in his first game in charge.

His second task is a much sterner one though, as this evening they are away at Union Berlin, but I still believe that he can deliver another three points.

The hosts are sixth in the Bundesliga, but they are currently on a run of four without a win - three draws and one defeat.

Admittedly, only Augsburg have beaten them at home this term, but despite Dortmund's struggles, they have still taken 13 points from a possible 15 on the road, of late.

Spoils to be shared in the Championship

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Preston v Bristol City @ 23/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Both of these teams come into tonight's fixture on the back of two defeats, so with confidence low, I think that the draw is a likely outcome.

Preston have struggled at Deepdale this season, winning just two of nine games. Their results at home have been better lately - seven points from their last four outings - but I still have my doubts about them.

The Robins have already won five times on their travels this year, but most of those victories came earlier on, and they have recently been beaten at Reading and Rotherham.

No clean sheets in Bilbao

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Athletic Club v Huesca @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

I am expecting goals at both ends when Athletic Club take on Huesca in La Liga this evening, and odds-against is definitely a value bet.

Aside from a 0-0 draw at Elche in early October, all six of Huesca's other away fixtures have seen this selection land - and they didn't even win a single one of them.

Athletic Club have gone four without a win, as their defence have conceded eight goals in four games. They are usually pretty good at home, but I can't see them keeping a clean sheet tonight.

