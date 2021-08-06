The Daily Acca: Championship cracker to kick off this 11/2 treble

Goals at the Vitality

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Bournemouth v West Brom @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 BST

Two of the favourites for promotion raise the curtain on the 21/22 Championship season, and I am expecting the pair of them to get on the scoresheet.

The Cherries were expected to challenge last season, and while they did end up making the Play-offs, it was a laboured campaign, ultimately ending in semi-final defeat.

The Baggies were relegated from the Premier League, finishing second from bottom in the end. They ended the year with a small bit of improvement, but it was all too little, too late.

Scott Parker and Valérien Ismaël will be in the respective dugouts tonight, as they both aim to impress in their first league games in charge, and that will hopefully lead to goals.

Darmstadt's poor start to continue

Bet 2: Back 1860 Munich @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

To the German Cup now, and I am backing the Bundesliga 3 team to beat the team who are a division above them.

The selection could only finish fourth in the third tier last term, but they have opened up the new season with a win and a draw, and they are yet to concede a goal.

Opponents, Darmstadt, finished seventh in Bundesliga 2 last term, but they haven't started well at all - losing 2-0 at home and then 3-0 away, against clubs who aren't among the big names in that division.

Given home advantage and current form, the hosts are definitely the bet in this one.

Nantes to grab a goal at Monaco

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Monaco v Nantes @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Niko Kovač led Monaco to third place in Ligue One last season, and he will be hoping kick on again and challenge even closer for the title this year.

They made a good start in their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, beating Sparta Prague 2-0 in the Czech Republic.

Tonight they take on Nantes at Stade Louis II, and while the visitors only finished 18th last term, they finished the season with four away wins from five, and just two defeats in 10. They scored in eight of those 10 matches, and I am backing them to find the net here.

