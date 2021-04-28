The Daily Acca: Champions League tie to live up to the hype in this 5/1 treble

Sandhausen to be beaten again away from home

Bet 1: Back Greuther Furth @ 8/13 - KO 17:30 BST

The hosts are fighting to win promotion to the German top flight, and they can pull six points clear of Hamburg in third with a win this evening. It's not just Hamburg they have to be concerned about either, as Holsten Kiel aren't far behind and they have games in hand.

The visitors are Sandhausen, and they have their own battle on their hands. A hat-trick of victories has given them a real chance of staying up this term, but it's worth noting that all three of those wins came at home.

On their travels it's eight straight defeats, and with Greuther Furth having won four of their last six on this ground, the home win is definitely the way to play this one.

Bilbao to fail against Valladolid

Bet 2: Back Valladolid & Draw @ 5/6 - KO 18:00 BST

Athletic Bilbao put an eight match winless run to beat leaders, Atletico Madrid, at the weekend, but I am not convinced that they will be able to back that up here.

Real Valladolid are the visitors and they really need a result, as they are currently 18th in La Liga. This is their game in hand though, and even just a draw would move them out of the relegation zone.

Away from home it's just two defeats in 10 for Valladolid, so it isn't like their troubles have been brought on by poor road results.

Goals at both ends in Paris

Bet 3: Back BTTS in PSG v Man City @ 3/5 - KO 20:00 BST

It's Poch versus Pep once again in the Champions League, but this time the former Spurs boss has the likes of Mbappe and Neymar in his ranks.

This really is a fascinating tie, and I wouldn't actually like to predict which way it will go. I do however think that this first leg will see both teams score.

Prior to their 1-0 defeat at Bayern last time, PSG had been on a run of five to see this selection land in this competition. They should really have scored in Germany too, but in the end the chances they missed didn't hurt them.

City faced Dortmund in their quarter-final, with both legs finishing 2-1 in their favour. They have improved defensively this season, but they aren't exactly AC Milan in the early 90s.

