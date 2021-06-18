The Daily Acca: Cards to flow in battle of Britain

Spoils to be shared in St Petersburg

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Sweden v Slovakia @ 12/5 - KO 14:00 BST

Group E is nicely poised and it's Slovakia who have the advantage after beating Poland in their opener. They weren't expected to take the three points, based on the odds anyway, but they did, and a draw here would pretty much guarantee their progress.

Sweden didn't look anything special in their 0-0 draw against Spain. They offered little going forward, and while they were pretty resolute at the back, the Spanish didn't fire in the final third.

This has draw written all over it to me. It would arguably suit both teams as it would give Slovakia four points, and would leave Sweden knowing that a victory over Poland in their final fixture should be enough to see them through.

Croatia to be left with a mountain to climb

Bet 2: Back Czech Republic & Draw @ 8/13 - KO 17:00 BST

I have been pretty down on Croatia going into this tournament, and I even backed them not to qualify from Group D at 9/4.

A 1-0 loss to England leaves them on the backfoot, especially as the Czechs looked pretty decent against Scotland.

Whatever happens in terms of who qualifies from this group, I can't see Croatia winning in Glasgow this afternoon.

They have an ageing squad and don't really offer too much threat going forward. Jaroslav Šilhavý's side, meanwhile, look to be improving and will want at least another point on the board before they face the Three Lions.

Ref to be busy at Wembley

Bet 3: Back Scotland Two or More Cards @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

While the England v Scotland match probably won't have the blood and thunder or yesteryear, a couple of yellow cards for the Scots seems nailed on.

Gareth Southgate has plenty of tricky players in his squad, and even if Jack Grealish doesn't get the nod, Croatia still picked up three yellow cards at Wembley.

Steve Clarke's men didn't see a card against the Czechs, but given the gulf in class with England, you can bet that the players will try and get a bit physical.

