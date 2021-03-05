The Daily Acca: Cardiff to win again as part of this 13/2 odds boost

Fifth time lucky for Schalke

Bet 1: Back Schalke & Draw @ 8/11 - KO 19:30 GMT

It's all change once again at Schalke as Dimitrios Grammozis has been appointed as the team's fifth manager of the current season.

Christian Gross has gone, along with a whole host of other names, as the club desperately try and avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. The likelihood is that they will go down, but even if they could build some momentum ahead of life in the second tier, that would be a positive.

I actually think that they can avoid defeat at home to Mainz this evening. Obviously I can't point at any real recent form of Schalke's to boost confidence ahead of the bet, although they have drawn two of their last five in the league.

The visitors don't win too often away from home, as they have recorded victories in just two of their 11 on the road this term. It's also worth noting that one of Schalke's nine points this season came in the reverse fixture.

Cardiff to continue their promotion push

Bet 2: Back Cardiff @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Mick McCarthy has the Bluebirds firing on all cylinders at present, and after a 4-0 win over an in-form, Derby during the week, I am surprised that they are odds-against to win at Huddersfield this evening.

The former Ireland manager has led Cardiff to seven wins from his 10 games in charge - drawing the other three. The seven victories came from their last eight outings, and it's four wins from five on the road.

The Terriers were held here by Birmingham on Tuesday, and that result came on the back of 2-0 and 3-0 losses at Derby and Preston, respectively. Even at home it's one win in six - losing on three occasions.

Spanish duo to keep it tight

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Valencia v Villarreal @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish in Spain for what I believe will be a low-scoring affair between Valencia and Villarreal.

The hosts are on a run of five straight home games to see this selection land, and they kept clean sheets in the last two of those.

The visitors, meanwhile, have played a dozen times on their travels this season, and seven of them have ended with two goals or fewer.

Both of these teams were beaten when last in action, so confidence will be low, and neither side will want to lose two on the bounce. Expect a tight game.

