The Daily Acca: Canaries to fly back to the top

Millers to be turned over again away from home

Bet 1: Back Blackburn @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 GMT

Rotherham managed to get a win under their belt at the weekend, but that was at home, and on the road they have a pretty shocking record this season.

Paul Warne's side won at Wycombe on the opening weekend, but since then it's been a return of just two points from a possible 24 - losing their last six on the bounce.

The hosts have actually lost their last two outings, but they were narrow defeats to Bristol City and Norwich. At Ewood Park they have won three of their last four.

Daniel Farke's men to take maximum points

Bet 2: Back Norwich & BTTS @ 7/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Canaries are in a ding-dong battle with Bournemouth at the top of the Championship, and while they end the night as leaders with a point at Reading, I am backing to take all three.

A clean sheet will be tough against the Royals though, as the one thing that Reading have been good for this term is goals. They were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham on their most recent home outing, and of Norwich's six away wins this season, four of them saw their opponent score.

Coventry to continue their good form

Bet 3: Back Coventry @ 13/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Sky Blues extended their unbeaten run to seven when winning at Wycombe on Saturday, and they are value once again to win tonight.

The visitors to St Andrew's are Huddersfield, and they have taken just one point from their last possible 12 on their travels - a run that included 3-0 and 5-0 defeats.

Mark Robins' hosts have won three of their last five here, and I see no reason to believe that they can't make it four from six against the Terriers.