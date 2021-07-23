The Daily Acca: Bundesliga 2 to begin with a bang

Schalke's new start to begin with goals

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Schalke v Hamburg @ 4/5 - KO 19:30 BST

The Bundesliga 2 kicks off tonight, with Schalke looking to rebuild following their embarrassing relegation last season, and Hamburg attempting to make it fourth time lucky in their bid for promotion back to the top flight.

I am expecting goals in this one, as they usually flow in German matches anyway. The visitors were the top scorers in this division last year, despite only finishing fourth. Their matches averaged 3.38 goals each time, with 22 of 34 seeing this selection land.

The hosts shipped an alarming 86 goals in the Bundesliga last term, and while they will be hoping for a reset here, it might take a while for them to banish those memories.

Basement team to get on the front foot

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Londrina v Remo @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Into the Brazilian second tier now, and like my opening selection, I am backing a goals bet.

Londrina come into this fixture on the back of two 0-0 draws, but the two points they earned weren't enough to keep them off the bottom of the table.

Remo have been promoted from Serie C, and after a slowish start, they have won their last three, to climb into mid-table.

Despite the stats not being massively in our favour for BTTS - although it is worth noting that four of the visitors' last five on the road have had goals at both ends - I think we might be in for some goals tonight.

The hosts will view this as a very winnable fixture, so they can't afford to sit back and play cautiously. Remo are full of confidence following their three victories, and that should add up to an entertaining affair.

Ponte Preta to be turned over at home

Bet 3: Back Goias @ 13/8 - KO 00:00 BST (Sat)

Ponte Preta are second from bottom in Brazil's Serie B. They have recorded just one win all season, and haven't been victorious in any of their last five.

Things don't get any easier for them tonight, as they welcome Goias to Majestoso, with the visitors riding high in fourth place.

Pintado's side were relegated from Serie A last term, but they are going great guns now, and they are unbeaten in four away from home - winning their last two.

