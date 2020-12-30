The Daily Acca: Bruce's bus to bring home 17/1 treble

Championship high-flyers to share the spoils

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Brentford v Bournemouth @ 9/4 - KO 17:30 GMT

These two Championship teams aren't in the habit of losing football matches, and I think that will still be the case by the end of the night.

The Bees have won their last three in all competitions, and they haven't been beaten in any of their last 15 games - eights wins and seven draws.

The Cherries were held at Luton on their most recent outing (December 19th), and they have lost just two of their 20 league fixtures this term.

Jason Tindall's men have the advantage of not having played yet over the festive period, but I still don't think it will be enough to enable them to take all three points.

Reading to be beaten in Wales

Bet 2: Back Swansea @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Swans have won their last two matches, and with a rather stellar home record, I expect them to beat Reading this evening.

The hosts have lost just one of 10 at the Liberty this year, winning six and drawing the other three. They have also kept clean sheets in six of their last seven there.

The Royals put a pair of defeats behind them to beat Luton 2-1 on Boxing Day, but they have been rather inconsistent following a strong start to the campaign, and it's just one win in six on the road.

Low-scoring affair expected at St James'

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Newcastle v Liverpool @ 13/8 - KO 20:00 GMT

Goals are expected at St James' Park tonight, but I'm not convinced, and 13/8 for Under 2.5 is a decent price.

The Magpies are currently on a run of three straight matches to see this selection land, and there is no doubt that Steve Bruce will set his team up to defend against the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side need to put a lacklustre draw with West Brom behind them, but that is something which they managed to do after drawing with Fulham earlier in the month.

Prior to their 7-0 win at Palace, Liverpool had drawn their previous three away games in a 1-1 scoreline, and while I expect them to win here, 0-1 or 0-2 seem the most likely outcomes.

