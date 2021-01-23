To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Brighton to kick off this 5/1 shot

Brighton manager - Graham Potter
Brighton should have enough class for Blackpool in the FA Cup

It's FA Cup, Championship and Premier League action for Paul Robinson today, and his Daily Acca adds up to exactly 5/1. Here are his selections:

- Back Brighton @ 4/9
- Back Under 2.5 Goals in QPR v Derby @ 3/4
- Back Aston Villa -1 Goal @ 11/8

The Acca pays approximately 5/1

Seagulls to beat the Seasiders

Bet 1: Back Brighton @ 4/9 - KO 15:00 GMT

It's the fourth round of the FA Cup and I think that 4/9 is just too big a price for a Premier League side to win at home against a side who are 16th in League Two.

Graham Potter fielded a relatively strong line-up for their third round tie at Newport, and while they needed penalties to get the job done, that was away from home, on a bad pitch against a club that have a good recent history of upsets.

Today they welcome Blackpool to the Amex, and although we should mention that the Tangerines knocked West Brom out in the last round, they were at home, and the Baggies were really struggling at that point.

Their record on the road isn't great - just three wins from 12 in League One this season, with six of the other nine ending in defeat.

Tight game expected at Loftus Road

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in QPR v Derby @ 3/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

QPR are up to 17th in the Championship courtesy of two wins from their last two outings. Both of those wins were to nil (2-0 and 1-0), and both were away from home.

Mark Warburton's side are back at Loftus Road this afternoon, and they welcome a Derby team who put three defeats behind them to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Wayne Rooney's men kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 home win, and eight of their 11 away from Pride Park have also seen Under 2.5 backers collect this term. It's also worth noting that QPR's last three at home have followed suit.

No respite for Bruce at old club

Bet 3: Back Aston Villa -1 Goal @ 11/8 - KO 20:00 GMT

Look away now Newcastle supporters (if you haven't already done so), as I can't see any respite for you at Villa Park this evening.

Steve Bruce is under plenty of pressure, as at least while he was delivering results, his negative tactics could be forgiven.

The Magpies haven't won since a 2-1 success over West Brom on December 12th, and since then it's been seven defeats, two draws and just four goals scored.

Villa have actually lost their last three in all competitions, but one of those was their youth team in the cup, and the other two were narrow losses against the two Manchester clubs.

Dean Smith's men put some indifferent home results behind them by thrashing Crystal Palace last time (Boxing Day), and I expect the hosts to win by two or three in this one.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 117pts
Returned: 88.05pts
P/L: -28.95pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Recommended bets

Back Brighton @ 4/9
Back Under 2.5 Goals in QPR v Derby @ 3/4
Back Aston Villa -1 Goal @ 11/8

The Acca pays approximately 5/1

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

