The Daily Acca: Brentford to push for the top two

Tykes to beat the Terriers

Bet 1: Back Barnsley @ 5/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Barnsley were beaten at Swansea last weekend, but prior to that it was three wins in a row, and I expect them to get back to winning ways this afternoon.

The Tykes are at home against Huddersfield, and on their two latest outings at Oakwell they earned victories over Wycombe and Preston.

Huddersfield won 2-0 against Huddersfield when they were last in action, but that was at the John Smith's Stadium, and their record on the road is nowhere near as good.

The Terriers have failed to score in any of their last four away from home - losing two and drawing two - and while they scored three in the game prior to that run, they lost it 4-3.

Nothing to separate Coventry and Stoke

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Coventry v Stoke @ 2/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

Neither Coventry or Stoke have been scoring many goals lately, and on that basis, the draw looks like a strong possibility at St Andrew's today.

The Sky Blues have drawn their last two matches at home - both of which were 0-0 - and it's three goalless draws in five at their rented home in Birmingham.

The visitors have an even better 0-0 record of late, as three of their last four on their travels have ended in a stalemate.

Cardiff to be left stung by the Bees

Bet 3: Back Brentford @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Not only are Brentford through to the last four of the Carabao Cup, they are also fourth in the Championship - just three points off second.

Ivan Toney is the league's top scorer, and he was given a rest against Spurs in the cup. The Bees are unbeaten in six away from Griffin Park - four wins and two draws - and they can negotiate a tricky trip to Cardiff.

Neil Harris' hosts have lost two of their last three, and at home, both Bristol City and Swansea have beaten them since the beginning of November.

