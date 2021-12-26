The Daily Acca: Boxing Day in the Championship

Points to be shared at the Riverside

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest @ 23/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Both of these teams have prospered after installing a new manager part-way through this season, and with them both in form, I am struggling to find a winner when they meet at the Riverside.

The hosts now have Chris Wilder in charge, and after only being appointed six games ago, he has already led them to three wins - all of which came from their last four outings.

Forest have only been beaten once since Chris Hughton departed in September, and that came against Fulham. They have drawn a lot though, and away from the City Ground they have shared the spoils in three of their last four.

Goals to flow at Kenilworth Road

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Luton v Bristol City @ 17/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Goals should be on the Boxing Day menu at Kenilworth Road, especially with Bristol City being the visitors.

The Robins were beaten 3-2 at home by Huddersfield last time, and that came on the back of a 2-2 draw at Hull.

They are currently on a six match run of conceding twice or more away from home, but they did find the net three times themselves at Peterborough, and twice at both Coventry and the aforementioned, Hull.

The Hatters, meanwhile, haven't kept a home clean sheet since October, and two of their last four here have seen this selection land.

Six of the best for Rovers

Bet 3: Back Blackburn @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Blackburn Rovers are the form team in the Championship at present, and they travel to the MKM Stadium looking for their sixth straight win.

Hull were beaten by Nottingham Forest last time, and while that can be forgiven, they have been a streaky team this term, and they had failed to win their two matches prior to that too.

Tony Mowbray's visitors have recently won at Derby, Stoke and Bournemouth, and in Ben Brereton Diaz, they have a hugely in-form forward - who might end up in the Premier League come January.