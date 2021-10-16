The Daily Acca: Bournemouth to boost this 7/1 shot

Cherries to return to the top in style

Bet 1: Back Bournemouth @ 9/10 - KO 15:00 BST

Bournemouth can return to the top of the Championship with either a win or a draw at Ashton Gate this afternoon, but I think that they will get the former.

Scott Parker's side are the only team yet to lose in this division this season, which is quite impressive after 11 games. They have won seven times, including victories at Forest, Birmingham and Cardiff.

Bristol City have done much better this season under Nigel Pearson, and they are ninth in the table. They won 3-2 at Peterborough prior to the international break, but they are actually yet to win at home - scoring just three goals in five appearances in front of their own fans.

More goals at Ewood

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Blackburn v Coventry @ 9/10 - KO 15:00 BST

The Sky Blues have been the surprise package of the Championship this season, sitting in third place - just three points behind the leaders.

Their campaign can be summed up in their last two outings, losing 5-0 at Luton, before beating Fulham 4-1 at home. Their away form has been the stumbling block, and while they have a chance of beating Blackburn, I think goals are almost guaranteed.

The hosts have dropped to eighth following 3-2 and 2-1 defeats in their last two matches. A total of seven of their 11 have seen this selection land, and that includes four of their five at Ewood Park.

Feel-good Forest to win again

Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 BST

Nottingham Forest have been a different proposition since they sacked Chris Hughton, as 10 of their 11 points have been earned in the four games since he departed.

Steve Cooper has been in charge for three of those, first drawing with Millwall, before leading the team to away wins at Barnsley and Birmingham - where they scored three times in each of those two victories.

The visitors to the City Ground today are Blackpool, and they are in good form themselves, having also won three and drawn the other of their last four matches.

I just think that the hosts are a shade too big at evens under their new regime though, and the Forest fans have smiles back on their faces.