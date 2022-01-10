The Daily Acca: Both teams to score at Old Trafford

Basement club to grab a goal

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Toulouse v Nancy @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Toulouse will return to the top of Ligue Two with a draw or better this evening, and while they should achieve that against the division's bottom club, I think there is a good chance of them conceding a goal.

Nancy may well be four points adrift at the foot of the French second tier, and while they have taken just four points from their last possible 18 on the road, they only failed to find the net in one of those six matches.

The hosts have won their last three in all competitions, but two of those were in the cup, and in the league it's just one win in three. They have also only kept one clean sheet from their last six at home.

No clean sheets at Old Trafford

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Man United v Aston Villa @ 8/11 - KO 19:55 GMT

Manchester United were dreadful in their 0-1 home defeat against Wolves, and while this is probably a risky thing to say, they surely have to be better against Aston Villa tonight.

I fancy some goals in this one, with both teams getting on the scoresheet. Villa have been much better under Steven Gerrard, and I am willing to forgive them their two recent defeats - in which they scored anyway.

It will be interesting to see what side Ralf Rangnick picks, given his apparent disdain for cup competitions. That being said, this is their best chance of a trophy this season, and the United fans will be expecting a cup run.

Espanyol are a banker

Bet 3: Back Espanyol @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Espanyol have done really well since their promotion back to La Liga, and I am surprised that they aren't a shorter price to beat Elche tonight.

The visitors did win in the Copa del Rey last time, but that was against lower-league opposition. In the league they are winless in three - two defeats - and they currently occupy a place in the relegation zone.

The selection are up in 11th, and they have a pretty formidable home record this season. After drawing with Villarreal and losing to Atletico Madrid, they have since played seven, won six and drawn one.