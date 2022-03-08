The Daily Acca: Boro to be beaten in this 7/1 boost

No happy return for Wilder

Bet 1: Back Sheffield United @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Both the Blades and the Boro have managed to power up the table following poor starts to the campaign, and they now find themselves in seventh and sixth respectively.

The visitors beat Luton at the weekend, and that came on the back of a superb win over Spurs in the FA Cup, but their away form leaves a lot to be desired.

Chris Wilde returns to Bramall Lane with his side having taken just one point from a possible 12 on the road of late, while the hosts are unbeaten in eight at home - winning five of them.

Coventry to remain in the promotion hunt

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Sky Blues suffered a damaging defeat in their bid for the Play-offs, but they are back at home tonight, and up against a Luton team that have lost their last two outings.

Admittedly, one of those two games came against Chelsea in the FA Cup, but even in the Championship, it's three defeats from their last five away from Kenilworth Road.

Mark Robins' hosts are unbeaten in four in front of their own fans, and that includes wins over Stoke and Barnsley. They will also have revenge on their mind following a really poor performance in the reverse fixture.

No Anfield issues for Reds

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 GMT

Liverpool have done the hard work already ahead of this second leg Champions League tie, as they went to Milan and won 2-0.

Inter have only won one of four since that defeat, whereas the Reds have recorded five straight victories. Jurgen Klopp has plenty of quality in his squad now, and the likes of Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott will likely return to the starting XI here.