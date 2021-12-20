The Daily Acca: Blades to get at least a point in this 8/1 shot

Another defeat for Vicenza

Bet 1: Back Lecce @ 40/85 - KO 19:30 GMT

Lecce are fourth in Italy's Serie B, but they would move into second with a victory in their game in hand tonight, just four points behind the leaders.

They couldn't have wished for much of an easier fixture to do so, as they are at home to the team who are currently bottom of the division.

Vicenza have only taken seven points from their 17 matches to date this term - 14 of which ended in defeat. Given that the hosts are unbeaten at home this season, it's hard to imagine anything other than a Lecce success.

Blades to avoid defeat at Craven Cottage

Bet 2: Back Sheffield United Win or Draw @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Fulham are in the midst of a long-unbeaten run - 11 games to be precise - but they have had to settle for draws on their last four outings, and the goals have started to dry up.

Marco Silva's men have recently been held by Derby, Preston, Bournemouth and Luton, with two of those coming at the Cottage.

The Blades are now unbeaten in four, and the last three have all been wins. Paul Heckingbottom has them up to 14th in the table, and with three victories and a draw from their last five on the road, I expect them to avoid defeat this evening.

Levante set for a third home loss

Bet 3: Back Valencia @ 8/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Valencia are unbeaten in eight in all competitions, and as they are away at the team who are currently bottom of La Liga, they do seem a generous price to take the three points.

The main reason for the fact that 8/5 is available on the visitors is that despite their struggles, only Celta Vigo and Granada have managed to win at Levante this year.

Their other six home fixtures all ended level, but they just don't score enough goals, and with Valencia in such good form, this could be their third defeat.