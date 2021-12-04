The Daily Acca: Blackburn to boost their promotion hopes in this 6/1 shot

Goals to be frozen out at Bloomfield Road

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Blackpool v Luton @ 6/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

These two teams are struggling for form, with Blackpool not having won since October and Luton since November 2nd.

Relatively decent starts to the season have enabled them to still be well clear of the relegation zone, with the Seasiders especially remaining in touch of the Play-offs.

Goals have been at a premium in their matches of late, as the hosts are currently on a run of seven to end with two or fewer - even Under 1.5 backers would have collected on four occasions.

The Hatters were beaten 2-1 at home by Cardiff last weekend, but prior to that, five of their previous six had seen this selection land. It's also worth noting that they have failed to find the net in each of their last three on the road.

Blackburn to beat their neighbours

Bet 2: Back Blackburn @ 5/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Preston make the short journey to Ewood Park sitting 17th in the table, and I very much doubt that they will be able to add to their points tally and climb the rankings today.

Rovers are flying in fifth place, and since that crazy 0-7 defeat to Fulham, they have won three and drawn one. At home it's five wins from their last seven, and they thumped Peterborough 4-0 most recently.

Frankie McAvoy's visitors have only won twice on their travels this term, and while they did both come in November, on the balance of form, Blackburn are a good bet at odds-against.

Posh no match for Forest

Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest @ 8/11 - KO 15:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest are remaining extremely hard to beat under Steve Cooper, but they would no doubt have preferred some of the draws into wins.

They have shared the spoils in five of their last six matches, with the only victory coming at home to Preston.

Cooper's side have a great opportunity to regain the winning thread today though, as they welcome a Peterborough side that are out-of-form, and third from bottom.

Posh haven't won since October 23rd, and in their six games since then, they have lost four times and only scored one goal.