The Daily Acca: Betis to beat Bilbao in this 6/1 treble
Paul Robinson is all over Europe tonight, as his Daily Acca features action from Portugal, Spain and England. Here are his selections:
- Back Under 2.5 Goals in Belenenses v Porto @ 19/20
- Back Betis to Qualify @ 20/23
- Back Under 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Chelsea @ 17/20
The Acca pays approximately 6/1
Another drab encounter at Belenenses
Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Belenenses v Porto @ 19/20 - KO 19:00 GMT
It will be a tough ask for Belenenses to put two defeats behind them to get any kind of result against Porto tonight, but whatever happens, I expect them to keep the score down.
The hosts have played eight times at home this season, and while they have only scored seven goals of their own, they have only conceded eight to their opponents.
The defending champions, meanwhile, are on a run of three consecutive matches to see this selection land, and I am sure that they will be happy with any kind of victory, in order to keep the pressure on Sporting Lisbon at the top.
Betis to see off Bilbao but it might go the distance
Bet 2: Back Betis to Qualify @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 GMT
This is the last quarter-final of the Copa del Rey to be played, and I am backing Real Betis to progress.
Both Betis and Bilbao are in good form, with the former unbeaten in eight and the latter having won five of their last six. They did lose on Sunday, but that was a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Nou Camp, which can be forgiven.
When they last met in November, it was Athletic Club who won the game 4-0, but that was in Bilbao, and Betis are in much better form now.
Manuel Pellegrini's men have recently beaten Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo, as well as holding Sevilla to a draw.
Don't expect goals at the Bridge
Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Chelsea @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 GMT
I wrote about this game in my Premier League Treble, and I see no reason to change my stance, 48 hours later. This is what I wrote -
I can't say I have been impressed by Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel joined the club, but he still needs time to find his best XI.
The goalless draw with Wolves in his opening game was a pretty drab affair, and they then kept another clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Burnley.
Spurs were dire in their 1-0 loss at Brighton on Sunday, and with Harry Kane still on the sidelines, it's difficult to see them improving any time soon.
Jose Mourinho will be playing for the 0-0 at Stamford Bridge, and while he might not be able to achieve it, I very much doubt that there will be more than two goals.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 129pts
Returned: 94.05pts
P/L: -34.95pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
