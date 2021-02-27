The Daily Acca: Bet of the weekend to bring home this 10/1 OddsBoosted treble

Lions to be tamed at Oakwell

Bet 1: Back Barnsley @ 23/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Barnsley are flying under Valérien Ismaël and last year's relegation candidates are now pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

The Tykes have won their last four, conceding just the one goal in the process. They have kept four clean sheets in their last five, and at home it's five wins from seven.

The visitors are unbeaten in eight, but Gary Rowett's Millwall have been held in their last two, which came against Wycombe and Luton. They don't lose too many games, but with the hosts in such good form, I can't see them getting anything from their trip to Oakwell.

Toney to lead Brentford to victory

Bet 2: Back Brentford @ 17/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Bees ended a run of three straight defeats by beating Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday, and with Ivan Toney back to fitness, they are a great bet to beat Stoke this afternoon.

The Potters were back on the road in the week, and they lost at Barnsley. They haven't won in eight away from home, losing their last two by an aggregate score of 6-1.

Prior to the recent blip, Thomas Frank's side had been in red-hot form, and they have won six of their last seven at their new home.

Overpriced QPR have to be backed

Bet 3: Back QPR @ 8/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

This is one of the bets of the weekend for me, as I can't believe that QPR are as big as 8/5 to win at Birmingham.

Mark Warburton's visitors are one of, if not the form team in the Championship. They have won six of their last nine, and are unbeaten in five.

Away from Loftus Road, Rangers haven't been beaten since December 5th, and since then it's been four draws and three victories - with the trio of wins coming from their last four.

The Blues lost at St Andrew's again in midweek, taking their home record for the season to played 16, won two, drawn three and lost 11. The last of those two victories was in October, and they have lost eight of their last nine.

