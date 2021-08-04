The Daily Acca: Benfica to keep it tight in Moscow
It's two from the Champions League and one from the Copa do Brasil for Paul Robinson today, and his Daily Acca has been boosted to 6/1. Here are his selections:
Back Dinamo Zagreb & Fortaleza to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Spartak Moscow v Benfica @ an Odds Boost of 7.06/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 6/1 from 5/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Goals at a premium in Russia
Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Spartak Moscow v Benfica @ 9/10 - KO 18:00 BST
The Russians are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2018, and they have a tricky draw against Benfica in the third qualifying round.
The Portuguese side maybe aren't quote what they were a few years ago when Jorge Jesus was in charge for his first spell, but they are still a team to be feared.
This could be quite a tight tie, especially the first leg in Moscow. The hosts have already played twice in their domestic league, and both matches finished with just a single goal.
Zagreb to see off Warsaw in the Champions League
Bet 2: Back Dinamo Zagreb @ 7/10 - KO 19:00 BST
It is the Croatian champions against the Polish champions in Zagreb this evening, and the former look like a safe bet to build a first leg lead.
The selection have already made it through two rounds of this competition so far, winning all four matches.
Legia Warsaw can boast the same, but they were beaten in their domestic league at the weekend, and they don't have the same recent experience in the Champions League as their opponents do.
CRB to be beaten in the cup
Bet 3: Back Fortaleza @ 20/23 - KO 20:30 BST
Into the last 16 of the Brazilian Cup now and with a 2-1 lead already in the bag from the first leg, I expect Fortaleza to build on it and cruise through to the quarters.
Opponents, CRB, are fifth in the second tier of Brazilian football, but they have won just one of their last four in all competitions.
They do have home advantage tonight, but Fortaleza are third in the top flight, and they have won five of their last six fixtures.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 292pts
Returned: 276.81pts
P/L: -15.19pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Dinamo Zagreb & Fortaleza to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Spartak Moscow v Benfica @ an Odds Boost of 7.06/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 6/1 from 5/1. Click the link above to gain access.