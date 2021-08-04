The Daily Acca: Benfica to keep it tight in Moscow

Goals at a premium in Russia

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Spartak Moscow v Benfica @ 9/10 - KO 18:00 BST

The Russians are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2018, and they have a tricky draw against Benfica in the third qualifying round.

The Portuguese side maybe aren't quote what they were a few years ago when Jorge Jesus was in charge for his first spell, but they are still a team to be feared.

This could be quite a tight tie, especially the first leg in Moscow. The hosts have already played twice in their domestic league, and both matches finished with just a single goal.

Zagreb to see off Warsaw in the Champions League

Bet 2: Back Dinamo Zagreb @ 7/10 - KO 19:00 BST

It is the Croatian champions against the Polish champions in Zagreb this evening, and the former look like a safe bet to build a first leg lead.

The selection have already made it through two rounds of this competition so far, winning all four matches.

Legia Warsaw can boast the same, but they were beaten in their domestic league at the weekend, and they don't have the same recent experience in the Champions League as their opponents do.

CRB to be beaten in the cup

Bet 3: Back Fortaleza @ 20/23 - KO 20:30 BST

Into the last 16 of the Brazilian Cup now and with a 2-1 lead already in the bag from the first leg, I expect Fortaleza to build on it and cruise through to the quarters.

Opponents, CRB, are fifth in the second tier of Brazilian football, but they have won just one of their last four in all competitions.

They do have home advantage tonight, but Fortaleza are third in the top flight, and they have won five of their last six fixtures.

