The Daily Acca: Belgium to take the points in Copenhagen

Martinez's men to take maximum points

Bet 1: Back Belgium @ 19/20 - KO 17:00 BST

Belgium looked impressive in their Group A opener, seeing off Russia 3-0 in St Petersburg, and I expect them to make it two from two in Copenhagen this afternoon.

The neutral will be wanting the Danes to perform well today, given everything that has gone on since the tournament started, but the truth is, Christian Eriksen is the key man in their team, and without him, they just aren't as good.

There also has to be question marks about the mindset of the players following the harrowing scenes against Finland, and while they could really do with avoiding a second defeat here, I just can't see any other possibility.

Dutch to see off Austria in a thriller

Bet 2: Back Holland @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Frank de Boer's Holland side looked pretty shaky at the back against Ukraine, but they still won the game 3-2, and a big positive was that they scored three goals, without main man, Memphis Depay, being involved in any of them.

Austria were also part of an entertaining affair, as they beat North Macedonia 3-1. It was a much closer game than the scoreline suggests though, with two of their three goals coming in the final 12 minutes.

Assuming the Dutch are somewhere near their best tonight, I expect them to get the job done in Amsterdam. The Austrian defence looks penetrable, and they should come out on top, in what could be a cracker.

Goals at a premium in Brazil

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Sport Recife v Gremio @ 6/10 - KO 23:00 BST

The hosts have taken just one point from a possible nine so far this term, while the visitors have lost both of their Brazilian Serie A games to date.

The pair of them have managed just two goals apiece, with four conceded at the other end. Given their respective struggles, and the lack of goals, it's hard to envisage anything other than a low-scoring affair.

It's also worth noting that when they last met on this ground in December 2020, it finished 1-1.

