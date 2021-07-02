The Daily Acca: Belgium to book their place in the semis

No France repeat for Switzerland

Bet 1: Back Spain @ 13/20 - KO 17:00 BST

Switzerland head to St Petersburg on a high following their epic penalty shoot-out victory over tournament favourites, France, in the last 16.

It's always hard to lift yourselves to 'go again' in such a short space of time, and I expect Spain to knock them out inside of 90 minutes.

Another problem for the Swiss is that inspirational captain, Granit Xhaka, is suspended for the game.

Luis Enrique's men have rediscovered their scoring touch in their last two matches, and I expect their defence to do better than they did against Croatia.

Belgium to knock out the Italians

Bet 2: Back Belgium @ 12/5 - KO 20:00 BST

The most anticipated quarter-final tie (for the neutral at least) comes from Munich, where Belgium take on Italy.

Roberto Martinez has fitness doubts over both Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard, but I think that's actually factored into their price, and they look a bit big at 12/5.

They did without the pair of them when looking good in their 3-0 opening win over Russia, and in Romelu Lukaku, they arguably have the best pure centre forward in world football.

Roberto Martinez's Italy have impressed so far in this tournament, but they are yet to face anyone of real note, and they needed extra time to beat Austria.

Copa America tie to go the distance

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Peru v Paraguay @ 15/8 - KO 22:00 BST

The first quarter-final tie of the Copa America is between Peru and Paraguay, and with goals set to be at a premium, the draw after 90 minutes appears likely.

Peru took seven points from their four group games, beating both Colombia and Venezuela. They also drew with Ecuador and lost to Brazil.

Paraguay also won two of their four group games, but they were beaten in the other two - 1-0 defeats to Argentina and Uruguay.

When these two nations last met, back in October 2020, the match finished all square, and the two meetings prior to that only had one goal in them.

