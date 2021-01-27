The Daily Acca: Bees to pick up a big win in this 11/1 treble

Another away win for the Villa

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa @ 19/20 - KO 18:00 GMT

I have covered this match in full here, so click the link to read why I believe that Aston Villa are a good bet to win at Turf Moor this evening.

Swansea's unbeaten run to come to an end

Bet 2: Back Brentford @ 29/20 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Bees were beaten by Leicester in the FA Cup at the weekend, but they have been in cracking form in the Championship, and I think that they are a shade overpriced to win at Swansea tonight.

The Swans are in good form themselves, winning six of their last seven in all competitions, and drawing the other. This is definitely their toughest test since that sequence began though, and they could be in line for only their second home defeat of the campaign.

Thomas Frank's visitors have won four of their last five on the road, scoring 10 goals in the process. Their last league defeat came at Stoke, all the way back in October, and they could have too much firepower for the hosts.

Tykes to see off Cardiff

Bet 3: Back Barnsley @ 6/4 - KO 19:00 GMT

Barnsley have lost their last three in the Championship, but they have had a couple of FA Cup wins in-between times, and they should be able to beat a very out-of-form, Cardiff, even with Mick McCarthy taking up his new role as Bluebirds manager.

Valérien Ismaël has done ever so well since taking over at Oakwell, and he has his side up in 12th, despite the fact that they were nearly relegated last year.

They have won three of their last four at home, and while the visitors are sure to improve under McCarthy, they have lost their last six matches, and it will be a big ask for him to get an instant improvement.

