The Daily Acca: Bank on this 7/2 Odds Boost

There are three bankers for Paul Robinson and his Daily Acca today, and they have been boosted to 7/2. Here are his selections:
An easy night for Brendan Rodgers
Bet 1: Back Leicester @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 BST
The Foxes were a shade disappointing in their 1-1 draw at Southampton as they had an extra man for nearly all of the match. They are still in a great position with regards to the top four though, and they can go a long way to securing it by beating Newcastle tonight.
The Magpies don't have much to play for now as they are nine points clear of the relegation zone with only 12 points to play for. They weren't very good in their 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal last time, and I very much doubt that they will rouse themselves at the King Power.
Elche to remain in deep trouble
Bet 2: Back Sociedad @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 BST
Elche are in desperate need of points as they are in 19th place in La Liga, but I don't hold out too much hope for them at Sociedad tonight.
The hosts are fifth in the table, and with Villarreal and Betis right behind them, they need to continue winning to maintain their position.
At home it's four victories from their last seven on this ground, and after winning their opening two away matches of the campaign, the visitors have played 15 times on the road - losing 11 and drawing four.
Lille to move within two wins of glory
Bet 3: Back Lille @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 BST
Lille are incredibly close to a hugely surprising Ligue One title, and they know that three wins from their final three fixtures will hand it to them.
It's not an easy run-in though, and it starts with a tricky match at Lens. The hosts are in fifth place, and they will be desperate to cling on to fifth position.
They were beaten 2-1 at PSG last week though, and it's just three wins from their last nine at home.
Christophe Galtier's title chasers have won 10 of their last 11 on their travels, with the only dropped points being a 0-0 draw at Monaco.
