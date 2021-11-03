The Daily Acca: Bank on this 5/1 boost

Leaders to win again

Bet 1: Back Bournemouth @ 13/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Cherries remain the only unbeaten team in the Championship, and they top the table having won 11 of their 15 fixtures under Scott Parker. They are currently on a run of five consecutive victories, and they have won their last five at home too.

The visitors are Preston, who although aren't a bad side, their away record this term doesn't give me any reason to doubt a victory for the hosts. They are winless in seven - four of which were defeats.

Fulham to outgun Rovers

Bet 2: Back Fulham @ 17/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Aleksander Mitrovic is on fire for Fulham this season, and he has now scored eight goals in his last four appearances for the club. The Serbian striker is already six clear in the race for the golden boot, and his goals have helped the Cottagers into second place.

Marco Silva's men are away at Blackburn tonight, which isn't the easiest fixture in the division, however Tony Mowbray's side do concede goals, and they could be outgunned in an Ewood thriller.

Reds to complete the Atleti double

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Liverpool can confirm their place in the next round of the Champions League tonight, and all but secure top spot too. A victory over Atletico Madrid will do that, and given that they won the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, it should be a relative formality.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been on fire this year, and they will want to put their 2-2 draw with Brighton behind them. Diego Simeone's team will likely play for a point here, but I just can't see them keeping the Reds at bay.

