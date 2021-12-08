The Daily Acca: Bank on the bankers in the Champions League

Barcelona to hit a new low

Bet 1: Back Bayern Munich @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Barcelona are facing an early exit from the Champions League, as while they start the night in second place, I can't see them taking anything from their trip to Germany. That would mean that Benfica just need to beat bottom club, Dinamo Kiev, to qualify as runners-up.

Bayern have a 100% record in Group E, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three. They beat Barca 3-0 at the Nou Camp in September, and who can forget the 8-2 beating they gave them in August 2020.

While Julian Nagelsmann's side were winning at Dortmund at the weekend, Xavi's men were being beaten at home by Real Betis. The gulf in class is clear, and even if the hosts rested a couple of players, I still think they will prove too strong.

Italians to get the job done at home

Bet 2: Back Atalanta @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Atalanta know their task ahead of tonight's fixture - beat Villarreal and qualify for the last 16. They trail the Spanish club by one point, but they are four adrift of Manchester United, so can't catch them.

The Italians are hitting form just at the right time, and they head into this fixture on a 10 match unbeaten run. Five of the last six have been wins, and that includes victories over Juventus and Napoli within the last fortnight.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four, and while a point for Unai Emery's men would be good enough, I think they will struggle with the firepower that Atalanta have at their disposal.

Second-string United to get the win

Bet 3: Back Man United @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Ralf Rangnick is expected to ring the changes ahead of their match with Young Boys tonight, as Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho unlikely to start. He has already confirmed that Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek will be in the XI.

That being said, their opponents are well below their level, and United will be keen to exact revenge for the poor 2-1 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture.

The hosts have looked better in recent weeks, and they are four unbeaten since the Watford debacle - three wins and a draw. The visitors have only won one of their last eight - losing on five occasions.