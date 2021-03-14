The Daily Acca: Bale to help nail this 10/1 treble
It's two from the Premier League and one from Serie for Paul Robinson today, and this 10/1 Daily Acca starts with the North London derby. Here are his selections:
Spurs to take the bragging rights
Bet 1: Back Tottenham @ 15/8 - KO 16:30 GMT
The North London derby is usually an entertaining affair and today I am backing Spurs to beat Arsenal at the Emirates.
Jose Mourinho's side are on a roll, and they head into the game on the back of five straight victories. The goals have been flowing too, with 15 scored during that period.
The Gunners won 3-1 at Olympiakos in the week, and Mikel Arteta was able to rest some of his players too. That being said, they are still a fragile side, and Tottenham should be able to over-power them this afternoon.
United to fail at home again
Bet 2: Back West Ham & Draw @ 5/6 - KO 19:15 GMT
Manchester United have won just one of their last five matches, and while that did come against Man City, it just can't be ignored that they haven't been getting the job done of late.
The Hammers are having their best campaign in years, and they put their narrow loss at City behind them by beating Leeds 2-0 on Monday.
David Moyes' men have avoided defeat in nine of their 13 away games this year, and with the hosts having won less than 50% of their home league matches, the value is on West Ham win or draw - double chance.
Expect goals in Milan
Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in AC Milan v Napoli @ 17/20 - KO 19:45 GMT
Serie A is the league of goals and that should be no different when Milan take on Napoli at the San Siro this evening.
The visitors have seen four of their last five in all competitions see this selection land, and in the league, their last six on the road have all gone Over 2.5 - quite comfortably too.
The hosts drew 1-1 with Udinese in their last home match, but prior to that they had six out of seven finish with the ball in the net on three occasions or more.
It's also worth noting that the reverse fixture finished 3-1 to Milan.
