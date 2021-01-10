The Daily Acca: Bale to blast off this 40/1 treble

Bale to open the floodgates at Marine

Bet 1: Back Gareth Bale to score first @ 13/5 - KO 17:00 GMT

If you had have asked Gareth Bale what he would be doing in 2021 after he had just scored two Champions League Final goals against Liverpool in 2018, I very much doubt that he would say that he would be playing in a match at Marine, aiming to impress his manager, Jose Mourinho, at Spurs.

That's the situation he finds himself in though, and after declaring himself fit and available for this FA Cup third round tie, it's highly likely that he will be in the starting XI.

The hosts have had a wonderful run in this competition to date, but it's impossible to think that they will be competitive here. As already mentioned, Bale will be desperate to impress, and assuming he does start, I quite like him to open the scoring. Remember, the bet is void if he is on the bench and the first goal is scored before he gets on.

Another FA Cup story at Rodney Parade

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Newport County v Brighton @ 7/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

Newport County take on Premier League opposition at Rodney Parade this evening, and they have recent history in this competition.

In 2018 they beat Leeds and then held Spurs at home in the next round. In 2019 they knocked out Leicester in the third round, Middlesbrough in the fourth and put up a credible effort against Man City in the fifth - eventually losing 4-1.

Brighton have struggled to win matches this season - just two in 17 in the league, with one of those coming all the way back in September.

This should be a much more even game than the league positions suggest, and I think that extra time could be on the cards.

The Old Lady to continue their revival

Bet 3: Back Juventus & BTTS @ 6/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Juventus kept their title hopes alive by winning at AC Milan in midweek, and they now trail the leaders by just 10 points, with two games in hand.

Andrea Pirlo's men face Sassuolo tonight, with the visitors just one point and one place behind them in the league.

Roberto De Zerbi's side were beaten 5-1 on their latest away outing though, and while they had previously undefeated on their travels this term, I sense a similar kind of loss here - albeit a probably slightly closer one.

