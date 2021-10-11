To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Back the favourites in tonight's qualifiers

Croatia midfielder - Luka Modric
Luka Modric is still proving to be a class act

Paul Robinson landed a 7/1 Daily Acca win yesterday and he's following it up today with three hot favourites in World Cup Qualifying fixtures.

Back Wales, Croatia & Norway all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 3.7511/4

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 9/4 from 11/4. Click the link above to gain access.

Wales to get revenge on Estonia

Bet 1: Back Wales @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 BST

Wales produced a good comeback to draw 2-2 in Czech Republic on Friday, and that leaves them in pole position for the Play-off place in Group E.

They need to keep their foot on the gas in Estonia tonight though, but they proved in Prague that they can score goals without Gareth Bale, and I expect them to prove too strong for the hosts.

Estonia beat Belarus on Friday, but prior to that they had taken just one point from their four fixtures. Admittedly that one point did come in Wales, but Rob Page's men were pretty dire that night.

Another win for Croatia

Bet 2: Back Croatia @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Croatia lead the way in Group H, but Russia have matched them every step of the way, so they have to keep on winning if they want automatic qualification.

Zlatko Dalić's side won the reverse fixture in Slovakia, winning 0-1 back in September. They also did the double over them in Euro 2020 qualifying in 2019.

The visitors lost in Russia on Friday, and they have won just one of their last six matches - losing four times.

Norway to pick up a vital three points

Bet 3: Back Norway @ 8/15 - KO 19:45 BST

Group G is proving to be an entertaining one, as with seven rounds of games gone, only five points split the top four.

Norway are in second, two points behind the Netherlands, and they head into tonight's fixture having earned a decent draw in Turkey.

Montenegro travel to Oslo in fourth place, and they cruised to a 3-0 success at whipping boys, Gibraltar, last time. They were beaten 0-1 at home by Norway in March though, and they have also recently lost 4-0 to the Netherlands.

Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L

Wagered: 52pts
Returned: 55.43pts
P/L: +3.43pts

Recommended bets

