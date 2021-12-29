The Daily Acca: Back the favourites in the Championship

Mark Robins' men to take the three points

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Sky Blues have gone five without a win, but only one of those was a defeat, and they return to action tonight with a home game against an out-of-form, Millwall.

The Lions have won just one of their last six, and two of their last three have been losses. Away from home, it's just one point from a possible 12 of late.

Another win for Boro

Bet 2: Back Middlesbrough @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Middlesbrough did what most teams haven't been able to do lately, and that is beat Nottingham Forest. It was their fourth victory from their last five, and they are flourishing under Chris Wilder.

The hosts are Blackpool, and aside from a victory over the third from bottom, Peterborough, their results really haven't been good. They have lost four of their other five, and their previous victory came all the way back in October.

Rovers to move within one point of the leaders

Bet 3: Back Blackburn @ 11/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

The form team in the Championship are Blackburn, and they should have no trouble seeing off Barnsley. Rovers have not only won all of their last five, they have done so without conceding a goal.

The Tykes, meanwhile, are second from bottom, and if Derby hadn't had points deducted, they would be bottom, five points adrift of the team above them. Their last win was at the beginning of November, and since then it's been four defeats and three draws.