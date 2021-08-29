The Daily Acca: Atletico to bring home this 11/2 treble
There is an 11/2 odds boost on today's Daily Acca, and it begins at Molineux. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:
Expect goals with Man United in town
Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Wolves v Man United @ 19/20 - KO 16:30 BST
I have covered this game in full here, so click the link and read why I believe that there will be at least three goals at Molineux. There is also a 41/1 Bet Builder to take a look at.
Another win for Jose
Bet 2: Back Roma @ 11/20 - KO 19:45 BST
Jose Mourinho remains undefeated as Roma manager - two Europa Conference League wins and a Serie A success over Fiorentina.
Tammy Abraham has hit the ground running since his move from Chelsea, and while he hasn't scored yet, he assisted two of the team's three goals against Fiorentina.
Tonight they travel to Serie A new-boys, Salernitana, who finished as runners-up in Serie B last term.
Their first match back in the top flight since 1999 ended in a 3-2 defeat at Bologna, and while they are back on home soil here, it's hard to see them being able to take anything from Roma.
Champs to maintain their perfect start
Bet 3: Back Atletico Madrid @ 20/23 - KO 21:00 BST
The reigning La Liga champions have won two from two in the defence of their title, and I am backing them to make it three from three tonight.
The visitors to Wanda Metropolitano are Villarreal, with Unai Emery's man yet to find the net this season.
The Yellow Submarine drew both of their matches 0-0 - one at home to Granada and one away at Espanyol.
Simeone's side have beaten both Celta Vigo and Elche, and they haven't lost to Villarreal since March 2018.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 16pts
Returned: 19.33pts
P/L: +3.33pts
Recommended bets
