The Daily Acca: Another Everton away win to kick off this 12/1 shot
Sunday's Daily Acca is a 12/1 Odds Boost that features two Premier League games and then one from La Liga. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:
Back Everton to Win, BTTS in Arsenal v West Brom, and Sevilla to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 13.012/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 12/1 from 10/1. Click the link above to gain access.
West Ham to be dealt a hammer blow
Bet 1: Back Everton @ 5/2 - KO 16:30 BST
The Toffees were beaten again at Goodison Park last weekend, but away from home, they are a different proposition.
Carlo Ancelotti's side recorded their 10th away victory of the campaign on their last road trip - and they have only played 16 of them.
They head south to take on West Ham this afternoon, and while the Hammers put a couple of defeats behind them at Burnley on Monday, there is definite value on the visitors today.
West Brom to keep the goals flowing
Bet 2: Back BTTS in Arsenal v West Brom @ 20/23 - KO 19:00 BST
The Baggies have known their fate for a while now, but they have kept on fighting, and the goals have been flowing.
Over a third of their 31 goals this season have come within their last five outings, and this selection would have landed in three of them.
The Gunners exited the Europa League on a bit of a damp squib on Thursday, as they didn't really threaten Villarreal, and they only needed a single goal to progress.
Mikel Arteta will want a reaction from his players today, and while I expect them to find the net, a clean sheet appears unlikely - they haven't kept one at home in the league since January.
Real Madrid to blow it
Bet 3: Back Sevilla and Draw @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 BST
Real Madrid can move to the top of La Liga with a victory over Sevilla tonight, but the Spanish title race has been littered with teams blowing opportunities, and I think this could follow suit.
If Sevilla had beaten Athletic Bilbao on Monday, a victory tonight would have seen them move into second - just one point behind the leaders. They lost to an injury time goal though, and their chances appear to be over.
I still think they can frustrate Zinedine Zidane's men this evening, with the hosts having endured a very tough game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
It's also worth noting that the visitors have only lost one of their last eight away from home.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 223pts
Returned: 171.64pts
P/L: -51.36pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
