To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

The Daily Acca: Another European defeat for Celtic

Celtic manager - Neil Lennon
Neil Lennon doesn't appear to have much of a future left at Celtic Park

Paul Robinson has put together an 11/1 Daily Acca from the Europa League tonight, and the first leg comes from the King Power Stadium. Here are his selections:

- Back Leicester & BTTS @ 6/4
- Back Tottenham to win to nil @ 7/5
- Back Lille @ 21/20

The Acca pays approximately 11/1

No clean sheet for Leicester

Bet 1: Back Leicester & BTTS @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Foxes have already secured their place in the knockout phase of the Europa League, but they need to win tonight to guarantee that they qualify as groups winners.

I can't see that being an issue for Brendan Rodgers' side, as opponents, AEK Athens, are bottom of the group with nothing to play for.

The Greeks did score against them in the reverse fixture though, and it's been their defence that has been their downfall - not their attack.

Spurs to impress again

Bet 2: Back Tottenham to win to nil @ 7/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Both Tottenham and Antwerp have already secured their progression from Group J, with the only thing being left to settle is who goes through as winners.

That is quite an important thing to achieve though, as it should lead to an easier draw in the next round.

Spurs need to win, whereas Antwerp only need a draw, which could lead to the Belgian side adopting a cautious approach.

Jose Mourinho's men have been excellent in defence lately anyway, so I would fancy them to keep a clean sheet and win, regardless of any negative tactic from Antwerp.

Lennon to move closer to the exit door

Bet 3: Back Lille @ 21/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Most Celtic fans would expect them to still be in the Champions League at this point in the season, but that ship sailed a long time ago, and they head into their final Europa League fixture knowing that even a victory will still leave them bottom of Group H.

Neil Lennon is under huge pressure as his team's domestic form has been poor too. They haven't won any of their last five in all competitions, and they have a must-win game against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Lille are top of the group, but they need to take all three points to guarantee that they progress as winners. I can't see them slipping-up at Celtic Park.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 84pts
Returned: 61.28pts
P/L: -22.72pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on a multiple and, after it has settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bet must settle before 23:59 on the day it's placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Leicester & BTTS @ 6/4
Back Tottenham to win to nil @ 7/5
Back Lille @ 21/20

The Acca pays approximately 11/1

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Acca

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles