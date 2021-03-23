The Daily Acca: An odds boosted treble from League One

Shrews not for taming

Bet 1: Back Shrewsbury Win & Draw @ 8/15 - KO 19:00 GMT

Shrewsbury travel to Burton this evening and given their recent form, I think that they are a very solid bet to avoid defeat.

Steve Cotterill's side have lost just two of their last 10 League One outings, and away from home it's only two defeats in 11. They head into this fixture on the back of a win and two draws, and they are now nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The hosts are actually one place and two points below the Shrews in the table - and they have played two more matches. They were beaten 2-1 at home by MK Dons at the weekend, and while they had been on an excellent run prior to that, momentum has now been lost, and the visitors are an extremely hard side to beat.

Goals by the seaside

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Blackpool v Peterborough @ 9/10 - KO 19:00 GMT



Posh threw away a 2-0 lead at Rochdale on Saturday, and they eventually needed an injury time penalty to draw the game 3-3. That was a big two points to drop in their bid for automatic promotion, but they are at least still second.

I am expecting more goals in their game at Blackpool today, with three of their last five away outings seeing both teams score.

The Tangerines are in the midst of an unbeaten run, but their last four on this ground have ended all square, with three of those finishing 1-1.

No clean sheets in Bristol

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Bristol Rovers Swindon @ 8/11 - KO 19:00 GMT

More goals in League One to finish, as I can definitely see both teams getting on the scoresheet in the clash between Bristol Rovers and Swindon.

These two clubs are struggling at the wrong end of the division, but the visitors did pick up a massive three points at Fleetwood on Saturday. They both really need to win this game, and that can often lead to plenty of attacking football.

Joey Barton's men drew 0-0 in their last home game, but prior to that they had four in a row see this selection land at the Memorial Stadium.

Two of Swindon's last four on their travels also saw both teams score, and their confidence will have been boosted by the two goals they netted at Fleetwood.

