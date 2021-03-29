The Daily Acca: An Odds Boosted Portuguese Special

Don't expect a classic at Mafra

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Mafra v Porto B @ 4/6 - KO 17:00 GMT

The hosts won 2-1 in their last home game against Feirense, which extended their unbeaten run at home to five - two wins and three draws.

The visitors are bottom of the table, but it's fairly tight down there with just five points covering the bottom six. They won last time, and prior to that they had drawn four in a row.

As far as the goals go, Mafra have seen four of their last five end with two goals or fewer, and Porto are currently on a run of seven successive away matches to see this selection land.

Points to be shared at Leixoes

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Leixoes v Vizela @ 2/1 - KO 19:00 GMT

This fixture sees the team in 12th take on the team in fourth, and I think that the hosts can dent the promotion bid of the visitors by holding them to a draw.

Leixoes were beaten 2-1 when last in action, but that was away from home, and prior to that they had been in good form with seven points from three games.

Vizela haven't lost a league match since November 2020, which is quite the achievement. They have drawn plenty of times though, including five of their last nine. Away from home they have shared the spoils in five of their last eight.

Chaves to drop more home points

Bet 3: Back Penafiel & Draw @ 4/6 - KO 21:00 GMT

Penafiel travel to Chaves tonight and I definitely think that they can avoid defeat.

They are currently unbeaten in four - two wins and two draws - and it's just one defeat in their last six. It's also worth noting that the loss was a narrow one to the side that are currently third in the table.

Chaves are undefeated in seven themselves, but only three of those were victories, and they are without a win in four at home. They lost to Feirense, before being held by Benfica B, Vizela and Porto B.

